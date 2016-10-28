Crazy Beans temporarily closed after small fire sparks in storage room

Crazy Beans in Greenport was evacuated after a small fire sparked inside the restaurant’s storage room Friday morning, authorities at the scene said.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. and restaurant employees quickly extinguished it before the Greenport Fire Department arrived, officials said. A portion of Front Street was temporarily closed while firefighters inspected the building.

The fire was likely caused by storing items too closely to a water heater, fire department officials said. No damage was reported.

Crazy Beans manager Sam Graham said the restaurant will remain closed for a few hours until an electrician inspects it.

Photo credit: Krysten Massa

