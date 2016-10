Elizabeth L. Volpe of Mattituck died Oct. 28 at her home. She was 74.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

A complete obituary will follow.

