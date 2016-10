A Miller Place man was arrested Wednesday on a drunken driving charge in Peconic, according to a Southold Town police press release issued Friday.

Paul Dimatteo, 59, was driving on Route 48 around 9 p.m. when police observed him speeding and changing lanes without signaling properly, officials said.

Mr. Dimatteo’s 1994 Acura was seized because he was convicted of a prior DWI charge, police said. On Wednesday, officials said he was charged with misdemeanor DWI and held for an arraignment.

