Football: Porters romp, pray for playoff help

Keegan Syron powered his way to three for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck touchdowns in the final game of the regular season at home Friday night, downing Southampton/Ross, 36-6. Syron might have score more had he not been injured early in the third quarter as the senior running back watched the balance of the game while icing down his ankle.

With the win, the Porters finished the season at 4-4 in Suffolk County Division IV, but last week’s 8-6 loss to Port Jefferson looms large as the postseason has slipped away.

Or has it?



Greenport head coach Jack Martilotta said the power ratings between places 9 through 11 in Division IV are very close and his team wasn’t mathematically eliminated. He conceded, however, that the Porters would need a lot of help from the balance of the games this weekend.

Syron said Greenport’s strengths have been consistent all season. “It’s always our offensive line and our defense and we’ve been able to do that this season,” he said.

“The strength of our offensive line has been solid all season long,” senior Chris Schwamborn said. “We go out there and dominate every single time.”

The Porters struck early and often as the Mariners had no answer until the fourth quarter when they managed to find the end zone for their only score of the game.

Martilotta said his team will resume practice on Monday as usual, hoping he gets a little help from his friends.

Southampton/Ross finished the season 2-6.

Photo caption: Keegan Syron scored three touchdowns for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck, which ran over Southampton/Ross on Friday night, 36-6. (Credit: Bill Landon)

