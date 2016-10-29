Halloween parade marches through Village of Greenport

More than 100 children and kids at heart gathered in Mitchell Park Saturday morning for a Halloween parade up First Street.
The event, dubbed the March of the Goblins and Hounds, kicked off with an hour of free rides on the carousel for children in costume and concluded with sweets and goodie bags at Floyd Memorial Library.
The Village of Greenport and the Greenport PTO organized the event along with the library. The Greenport Fire Department led the parade with its 1933 truck.
Video by Krysten Massa
Photos by Jeremy Garretson
Henley Tuthill
Brooks Tuthill
Isla & Story Fischer
Matilda Jackson & Shawwa Simpson
Village Trustee Mary Bess Philips
Melissa & Shaine Rudder
Nada & Julien Greenfield
Patt Rudder
Ricky & Nora Fiedler
TT the Bat Dog
Ana & Elenna Patchke with Spirit the Dog
Elisabeth Newman, Ashley Caruana and Charlotte
Times Review executive editor Grant Parpan as Gru with northforker editor Vera Chinese and their minions Jackson and Nora.