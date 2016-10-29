Featured Story

Halloween parade marches through Village of Greenport

10/29/2016 8:36 PM |
More than 100 children and kids at heart gathered in Mitchell Park Saturday morning for a Halloween parade up First Street.

The event, dubbed the March of the Goblins and Hounds, kicked off with an hour of free rides on the carousel for children in costume and concluded with sweets and goodie bags at Floyd Memorial Library.

The Village of Greenport and the Greenport PTO organized the event along with the library. The Greenport Fire Department led the parade with its 1933 truck.

Video by Krysten Massa

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Henley Tuthill

Brooks Tuthill

Isla & Story Fischer

Matilda Jackson & Shawwa Simpson

Village Trustee Mary Bess Philips

Melissa & Shane Rudder

Nada & Julien Greenfield

Patt Rudder

Ricky & Nora Fiedler

TT the Bat Dog

Ana & Elenna Patchke with Spirit the Dog

Elisabeth Newman, Ashley Caruana and Charlotte

Times Review executive editor Grant Parpan as Gru with northforker editor Vera Chinese and their minions Jackson and Nora.

Chris McShea with son Jack

Village Trustee Mary Bess Phillips

The Tuthill clan

Henley, Brooks and Royal Tuthill

