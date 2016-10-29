Halloween parade marches through Village of Greenport

More than 100 children and kids at heart gathered in Mitchell Park Saturday morning for a Halloween parade up First Street.

The event, dubbed the March of the Goblins and Hounds, kicked off with an hour of free rides on the carousel for children in costume and concluded with sweets and goodie bags at Floyd Memorial Library.

The Village of Greenport and the Greenport PTO organized the event along with the library. The Greenport Fire Department led the parade with its 1933 truck.

Video by Krysten Massa

Photos by Jeremy Garretson

Comments

comments