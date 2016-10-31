Florence Marie Wagner of Greenport died Oct. 30, 2016, at her home in Peconic Landing. She was 84.

She was born in Brooklyn, on July 2, 1932, to George J. and Florence Mary (née Harrison) Smith. Raised and educated in Jackson Heights, Queens, she studied nursing at Mary Immaculate in Jamaica, Queens and had worked as a registered nurse at St. John’s Hospital in Smithtown, BOCES and Southampton Hospital.

On April 21, 1957, she married Donald Everett Wagner at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Jackson Heights and together they lived in East Hampton, Kings Park, St. James and Founders Village in Southold before moving recently to Peconic Landing.

In the community, she was a communicant of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, a volunteer with the Eastern Long Island Hospital Auxiliary, a member and past president of the Griswold Terry Glover Post 803 Auxiliary of the American Legion, a member of Southold Senior Citizens and sang in the Peconic Bay Masterworks Choir.

In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and reading.

She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter Lorraine (Dan) Johnson of St. James; siblings, Regina Beattie of Wading River and George Smith of Trumbull, Conn.; grandchildren Dianna Marie, Matthew and Danielle Johnson; nephews, Christopher Beattie and George Smith and niece, Jennifer Mitchelson.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at St. Patrick R.C. Church. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations to American Diabetes Association or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated.

This is a paid notice.

