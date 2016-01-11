Town Board mum on winery moratorium for now, setting up committee

The Southold Town Board agreed Tuesday morning to put together a “working group” that would investigate changes to the town code for wineries, breweries and distilleries — and whether a moratorium on those businesses is needed in the meantime.

But that latter, controversial idea didn’t find much support from board members, some of whom said they believed code changes could be finished without a ban on new wineries, breweries, and distilleries.

The idea of a moratorium was made public last week after Town Supervisor Scott Russell met with members of the Long Island Wine Council and Long Island Farm Bureau to share his idea. Mr. Russell said the current town code can’t handle the current growth of the industry in town.

At Tuesday’s Town Board meeting, as a group of winemakers and vineyard owners watched from the audience, Mr. Russell said the town code lacks definitions for tasting rooms, breweries, and distilleries.

“The problem is if it’s not in the code it’s presumed not to be allowed,” he said. Mr. Russell also believes the code needs to address agricultural retail uses like wine or beer sales at farm stands, adding the current zoning doesn’t specify where certain modern business models would be allowed.

Concerns over quality of life, traffic and police enforcement should also be addressed, he said. The town’s special events rules could also be changed to better match the “intention” of the original law, which he said was written to encourage businesses promoting or selling their own products made in town.

Mr. Russell initially suggested a moratorium while the Town Board looks at the code.

“It’s so global and it’s so comprehensive that any changes that come up should come up as one document. The problem is this one-at-a-time, this paste-and-glue approach, hasn’t served the code well over the years,” he said. “I think everyone has a right to see where we’re going from a global perspective.”

But members of the Town Board didn’t warm up to the idea of a moratorium at the meeting, with several on the council saying they wanted to come up with goals for any town code changes before considering a ban on new winery, brewery and distillery construction.

Councilman William Ruland said a moratorium should be a “last resort.”

“There are a lot of issues, but in my mind, they’re rather narrowly defined,” he said. “It’s not really like it’s a global issues that we’re wrapping our arms around.”

Councilman Robert Ghosio said he thinks the code is worth revising for “quality of life issues alone,” but was hesitant to endorse a moratorium. He didn’t want businesses that had already submitted their applications to be affected.

Mr. Russell said a moratorium could be passed that doesn’t affect existing applications, but board member Louisa Evans said doing that would mean those applications would still have to follow the old, incomplete code.

The board will come up with a list of goals over the next few weeks and meet again later this month with suggestions for which members of the public and winery industry should be on the committee.

“I don’t think it’s insurmountable if people really want this to happen,” Mr. Ruland said.

Meanwhile, Wine Council board member and vineyard owner Sal Diliberto said the council would have a written response to the town’s suggestions by then. He declined to comment on the proposal until the council could see more details.

“These specific purposes are what we want to see,” he said.

Photo caption: Town Supervisor Scott Russell pitches his ideas for changes to the town code while vineyard owners watch on from the audience at Town Hall Tuesday morning. (Credit: Paul Squire)

