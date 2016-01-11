Theresa K. Gagen, 87, of Greenport died Oct. 28 at Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport.

The daughter of Madeline Cassidy and John Murrary, she was born Oct. 8, 1929, in Brooklyn.

Ms. Gagen attended high school and was a stay-at-home mom, who family members said enjoyed raising her children. She also loved animals, especially golden retrievers.

Predeceased by her husband, Russell, in 1987 and her children Mary-Ann and Robert, she is survived by her sons Russell, of Riverhead and Michael, John, Joseph and Patrick, of Greenport; her daughters Teresa Littlefield, of Shelter Island, Kathy, of Virginia, Diane Heaney of Greenport and Wendy Scholl, of Mattituck. eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Paul Murray.

Cremation was private. Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport assisted the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Greenport Fire Department Standard Hose Company.

