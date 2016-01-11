Lorraine Corwin Kowalski of Lillian, Ala. and South Jamesport died at her South Jamesport home Oct. 20, 2016, after a long illness. She was 85.

She was born Oct. 7, 1931, in Riverhead to Rita (née Martin) and O. Halsey Corwin.

Lorraine graduated Riverhead High School and later married Walter Kowalski in February of 1960 at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

A 65-year resident of South Jamesport and 20-year resident of Lillian, Lorraine was a retired manager with Beneficial Finance.

Surviving are her husband Walter; three children, Lori Wulffraat of Riverhead, Donna Harrison of Jamesport and Mike Kowalski of Mattituck; two sisters, Georgia Adams of Mattituck and Patricia Buteau of Albuquerque, N.M. and five grandchildren, Travis Harrison, Nicholas Wulffraat and Molly, Anna and James Kowalski.

The family received visitors on Oct. 24 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial was celebrated Oct. 25 at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church, by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt.

Memorial donations in Lorraine’s memory may be made to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, New York 11978.

This is a paid notice.

