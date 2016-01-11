Long Island Science Center finds new home in Rocky Point

The Long Island Science Center announced Tuesday that it has officially moved to a new location in Rocky Point. In 2013, the organization revealed its plan to move to a larger building from its location at 11 West Main St. in Riverhead.

“We’re hoping that we can use the space to do more programming,” Judy Isbitiren, coordinator of program operations, said Tuesday. “We want to offer hands-on science to more age groups.”

Center officials hope to host lectures and guests speakers that would appeal to high school students. In the past, programs have typically catered to elementary school students.

Moving has been a long process for the center. When officials announced they were moving three years ago, they planned to sell their space and use the money to buy the former West Marine building on East Main Street in Riverhead. After that plan fell through last year, center officials declined to comment about what happened.

Ms. Isbitiren said it took longer than expected to find a new home because they had hoped to stay in Riverhead, where the center had been for more than a decade.

“Riverhead was like our home, but now this could be a fresh start,” she said.

The new location at 21 North Country Road in Rocky Point formerly housed a furniture store. There is no official date for when the center’s doors will open, but Ms. Isbitiren said they are nearly moved in and hope to begin offering programs this month.

“We’ve been hearing about this move for quite some time,” she said. “It’s exciting to see it all come together.”

