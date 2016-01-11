Mildred Kiernan of Cutchogue, formerly of Farmingdale, died Oct. 31 at her home. She was 92.

The daughter of Harry and Mary Annabel, she was born April 6, 1924, in Queens.

Ms. Kiernan was a homemaker and a member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and a Cedars Golf Club “Cedarette.”

Family members said she enjoyed golfing, sewing, gardening, painting and cooking.

Predeceased by her children, Patricia and Brian, Ms. Kiernan is survived by her husband, Thomas; her children Kathy Dowton of Florida, Terry Brockmeyer of California and Barbara Nagle of Cutchogue; her brother, Raymond Annabel of Cutchogue; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue. A funeral Mass will take place at noon Saturday, Nov. 5, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

