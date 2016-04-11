Update: Greenport attacker arraigned on attempted rape, kidnapping charges

A Suffolk County grand jury has indicted the suspect in last week’s attack in a wooded area of Greenport on felony attempted rape and kidnapping charges, according to details unveiled at his arraignment Friday.

Jose Amadeo Perez, 38, of Southold was arraignedbefore Judge Barbara Kahn in Suffolk County criminal court in Riverhead, where the judge ordered him held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. Mr. Perez, who prosecutors said was previously deported from the United States, remains in custody at the County Jail in Riverside. A restraining order is also in place to prevent him from making contact with the victim.

Mr. Perez was previously charged with felony assault following the Oct. 25 incident, in which he was accused of dragging a 27-year-old woman into the woods by her hair, placing a set of cutting shears to her neck and telling her he was going to rape and kill her.

In her statement to police, the victim, whose name was not released due to the nature of the crime, stated that she first saw Mr. Perez about a week before the incident while she was walking to work. She said she ignored him after he passed her on his bicycle and told her, “You look good.”

Last Wednesday, the victim said in her statement, that she was walking to work east on Route 25 when she noticed Mr. Perez crossing the street and walking toward her. She said she cried as Mr. Perez dragged her while holding cutting sheers to her neck, telling her “I am going to rape, I am going to kill you,” the report states.

The victim was able to escape after a motorist stopped and yelled at Mr. Perez, officials said. When he loosened his grip, she was able to get away.

On Friday, Mr. Perez was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted rape and second-degree kidnapping, both felonies.

Clarification: An earlier version of this story said Mr. Perez was indicted on a rape charge. At his arraignment Friday, prosecutors said the charge was actually attempted rape, despite what the indictment stated. He was arraigned on the attempted rape charge instead.

