A memorial service for Harold and Clara Cross, formerly of Riverhead and Laurel respectively, will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Burial, with military honors for both, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at Calverton National Cemetery. The procession will leave Mattituck Presbyterian Church at 10 a.m.

Mr. Cross died in 2014 and Ms. Cross died in 2016.

