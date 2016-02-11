Blue stripe painted in support of local police department

Peconic Lane was closed for about an hour this morning as the Highway Department painted a blue stripe between the double yellow lines.

The painted stripe, which was the idea of the Kenney’s/McCabe’s Beach Civic Association, was to show the town’s support of the Southold Police Department. The civic group paid for the paint and donated it to the highway department.

Highway workers sprinkled glass beads over the wet blue paint so the color would reflect, making it visible at night, highway superintendent Vincent Orlando said.

The idea was pitched by civic group president John Betsch at a Town Board meeting two weeks ago. He said his group was inspired by similar acts in towns in New Jersey this summer.

As of 10:30 a.m. about half of the road had been painted blue, but work ceased due to problems with the equipment. It wasn’t immediately clear when the blue line would be completed.

