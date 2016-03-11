Here are the classifieds for Nov. 3, 2016. If you are interested in placing an ad, please call Karen, 631-354-8029 or email [email protected].
Times Review classified: Nov. 3, 2016
Here are the classifieds for Nov. 3, 2016. If you are interested in placing an ad, please call Karen, 631-354-8029 or email [email protected].
Times Review classified: Nov. 3, 2016
A memorial service for Harold and Clara Cross, formerly of Riverhead and Laurel respectively, will take place at 10 a.m….
Read More
Mildred Kiernan of Cutchogue, formerly of Farmingdale, died Oct. 31 at her home. She was 92. Comments comments
June Hall of Southold died at her home Nov. 1. She was 89. Comments comments