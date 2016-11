Lifelong Greenport resident Thomas O. Monsell died Nov. 1. He was 83.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home, officiated by the Rev. Ben Burns. Burial will follow at Sterling Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Floyd Memorial Library.

A complete obituary will follow.

