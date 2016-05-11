Timeline for Southold’s capital improvements announced

The architects behind Southold School District’s $9.8 million capital improvement project gave a timeline for when work will be completed at last Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

Jim Weydig of BBS Architects and Engineers said the work will be done in three phases and that the district is hoping for state approval regarding plans for the first phase soon.

Phase one includes interior finishes to the high school cafeteria, art studio and photo shop renovations, and new fire alarms, intercom and phone systems. The next phase will comprise renovations to the high school’s technology shops, library, TV studio and computer lab, and PPS office renovations.

The library will be moved from the second floor to the first and the TV studio will be relocated across from it. “We want to feel as if that center of the building fits together and we have something everyone can participate in,” said principal architect Roger Smith.

The third phase includes finalizing plans for the updated elementary school library and technology café, as well as replacing the phone system and reconstructing the parking lot and the district’s athletic fields.

BBS expects to submit plans to the state in December. If the state approves the work on time, Mr. Weydig said the majority of it will begin in May or June and be completed in late fall 2017.

