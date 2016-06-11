Greenport picks location for new school garden

Months after the district was awarded a $10,000 grant from Seeds of Change to create a larger school garden, Greenport school officials have decided on a location for the project.

The new garden will be constructed near the tennis courts behind the school, Superintendent David Gamberg said.

Administrators had originally considered placing the garden in front of the school but later realized the town owned a portion of the land in that location. They said situating it behind the school means there will be room to expand it in the future.

On the other hand, the district now needs to find a way to get water to the site’s crops. One idea is to have students carry the water; another is to run a water line under the pavement.

The garden will contain raised beds designed by students in Mike Davies’ technology classes, Mr. Gamberg said. A groundbreaking event is planned for Friday, Nov. 18.

[email protected]

Comments

comments