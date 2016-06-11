Engagements and Weddings

Wedding: Stephanie Jensen and Craig Jobes

by |
11/06/2016 6:30 AM |
No Comments

Stephanie Jensen and Craig Jobes and Bria Jensen

Brenda and Warren Jensen of Greenport and Kim and Craig Jobes of Greenport are proud to announce the marriage of their children, Stephanie and Craig.

A wedding and reception were held Oct. 8 at Founders Landing in Southold.

The bride’s sister, Rebecca Jensen, served as maid of honor. Stephanie’s daughter, Bria Jensen, was flower girl. Zach Auer served as best man.

Stephanie is a certified nurse’s assistant at Peconic Landing in Greenport. Craig works as a port inspector for commercial fishing vessels for a contractor to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Courtesy photo: Stephanie Jensen and Craig Jobes with flower girl, Bria Jensen.

Comments

comments