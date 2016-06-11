Wedding: Stephanie Jensen and Craig Jobes

Brenda and Warren Jensen of Greenport and Kim and Craig Jobes of Greenport are proud to announce the marriage of their children, Stephanie and Craig.

A wedding and reception were held Oct. 8 at Founders Landing in Southold.

The bride’s sister, Rebecca Jensen, served as maid of honor. Stephanie’s daughter, Bria Jensen, was flower girl. Zach Auer served as best man.

Stephanie is a certified nurse’s assistant at Peconic Landing in Greenport. Craig works as a port inspector for commercial fishing vessels for a contractor to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Courtesy photo: Stephanie Jensen and Craig Jobes with flower girl, Bria Jensen.

