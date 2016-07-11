Here’s what’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s election

The Nov. 8 ballot won’t just be about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

There are also races for Congress, State Senate and Assembly, a proposition to extend the Community Preservation Fund, and more.

Here is a roundup of our recent coverage for each space on the ballot. Click on the link to skip ahead to a specific race or ballot issue. Click on ballot above to enlarge image.

• 1st Congressional District: Zeldin vs. Throne-Holst

• CPF Extension

• State Senate: LaValle vs. Fischer

• State Assembly: Palumbo vs. Conroy

• County judges mostly unopposed

