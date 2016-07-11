Here’s what’s on the ballot for Tuesday’s election

The Nov. 8 ballot won’t just be about Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
There are also races for Congress, State Senate and Assembly, a proposition to extend the Community Preservation Fund, and more.
Here is a roundup of our recent coverage for each space on the ballot. Click on the link to skip ahead to a specific race or ballot issue. Click on ballot above to enlarge image.
• 1st Congressional District: Zeldin vs. Throne-Holst
• State Senate: LaValle vs. Fischer
• State Assembly: Palumbo vs. Conroy
• County judges mostly unopposed