One minute on the North Fork: Wading River Duck Ponds



Yes, we know Wading River is not the North Fork. And we know only a portion of the duck ponds is even in Riverhead Town.

But we thought what better place to take this series than to the Duck Ponds this week?

For decades, local families have headed to this quiet spot for serene moments watching the ducks graze and swim. This time of year is perfect for a visit, with fall foliage to admire and crisp air to breathe in as you enjoy the ducks, swans and geese.

With Mesquite, North Fork Bacon, My Creperie and the soon-to-reopen Hudson Market all nearby, it’s also a great location for an outdoor meal. But do us a favor, don’t feed the animals!

