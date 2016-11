Barbara S. Kelsey of Laurel died at her home Nov. 1. She was 96.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, at the Cutchogue Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter J. Kelley.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments