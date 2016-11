An employee at a Southold minimart was arrested for grand larceny for allegedly stealing over $6,000, Southold Town police said.

Yildirim Erkan, 46, of Southold was arrested after an investigation revealed he committed thefts “over a period of time” while employed at the minimart, police said. The grand larceny charge is a felony.

Mr. Erkan was held at police headquarters to wait for arraignment, police said.

Comments

comments