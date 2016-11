Elizabeth Uhlemann of Mattituck died at her home Nov, 6, 2016. She was 87.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations to Mattituck Fire Department Rescue Squad or East End Hospice would be appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

A complete obituary will follow.

