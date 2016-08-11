Who to call if you encounter an issue at the polls today

With Election Day upon us, state and federal officials are advising voters on who to call to resolve issues and barriers New Yorkers face at the polls.

State Attormey General Eric Schneiderman announced an election hotline for residents to troubleshoot polling place concerns.

Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday voters can call 800-771-7755 or email [email protected] with concerns.

“My office is committed to ensuring that all eligible voters are able to cast an effective ballot on Election Day,” Mr. Schneiderman said in a release. “If voters encounter any barriers to voting or improprieties at the ballot box, call my office immediately.”

Mr. Schneiderman’s office has operated the hotline since Nov. 2012 and has since handled hundreds of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election to officials to address these issues, his office said in a press release.

All registered New Yorkers are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s General Election. Voters can check their registration status online. To call the Suffolk County Board of Elections dial 631-852-4500.

The U.S. Attorney’s office is also available to handle Election Day complaints. Suffolk County residents should call 718-254-6323.

Complaints of possible violations of federal election law should be reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 212-384-1000, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

