Former Cutchogue resident Rosemary Zazeski died Nov. 6 in Queens. She was 80.

A memorial service will take place Monday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Cutchogue with a service taking place at 11:30 a.m., officiated by Father Robert Kuznik. Interment will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

Memorial donations may be made to AHRC of Suffolk County.

A complete obituary will follow.

