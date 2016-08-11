LIVE RESULTS: Zeldin, Throne-Holst Election Day 2016

The Presidential race wasn’t the only item on the ballot today and we’ll have results for the races impacting the North Fork, as well as reaction from candidates and officials at each Suffolk County gala after the polls close.

The race for New York’s 1st Congressional District between incumbent Republican Lee Zeldin and Democratic challenger Anna Throne Holst and propositions to extend the Community Preservation in all five East End towns are among the results we’ll be tracking.

Check back frequently for updated results after the polls close at 9 p.m. A full story with reaction will also be published later tonight.

1st Congressional District

Lee Zeldin (R)

Anna Throne-Holst (D)

0% of precincts

NYS 1st Senate District

Ken LaValle (R)

Greg Fischer (D)

0% of precincts

NYS 2nd Assembly District

Anthony Palumbo (R)

Michael Conroy (D)

0% of precincts

Proposition 1, Extension of CPF in Southold

Yes

No

0% of precincts

Comments

comments