Car catches fire on Route 48 in Cutchogue

A vehicle caught fire at Route 48 and Cox Lane in Cutchogue Wednesday morning.

The driver of a 1973 Mercedes brought the vehicle to a stop while turning toward Cox Lane after heading eastbound on Route 48 when the engine appeared to catch fire, according to Cutchogue Fire Department Captain Amos Meringer.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear, Chief Meringer said.

Southold Town police closed off Cox Lane as firefighters responded to the scene. Traffic was still moving eastbound on Route 48.

A tow truck arrived to transport the car shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Photo caption: Cutchogue firefighters respond to the vehicle fire Wednesday. (Credit: Nicole Smith)

