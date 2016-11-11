Veterans Day ceremonies, events for the North Fork

Here are details for local ceremonies and events scheduled in recognition of Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 11

11 a.m.: Veterans Day ceremony at the World War I monument at Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Hosted by Combined Veterans of Riverhead. Refreshments follow at the Riverhead American Legion, 89 Hubbard Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Veterans can see show on Veterans Day for free. Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents ‘Catch Me if You Can’ in the Riverhead High School auditorium, 700 Harrison Ave., Riverhead. Musical based on the film following the adventures of real-life globetrotting con-artist Frank Abagnale. Tickets: $15 in advance; $20 at the door; students, $5 (ID may be requested); veterans free on Veterans Day with proof. 631-871-3908; rfct.org.

All day: Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead is offering free admission for veterans and active military members on Veterans Day. Visitors must present their military identification. Family members receive 50 percent off admission prices.

Sunday, Nov. 13

10:45 a.m.: Service honoring veterans at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church, 27245 Main Road, Cutchogue. Dedication of over 300 flags honoring service members. Rain or shine. To purchase flags, call the church, 631-734-6418.

