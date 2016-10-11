Southold kindergarteners honor veterans with flag, songs

Southold Elementary School kindergartners honored military veterans Thursday after adding an American flag they purchased to the flag display outside the high school.

The event was part of teacher Lynn Shaffer’s social studies lesson plan about being a good citizen. Each student donated 50 cents toward the flag’s purchase.

“Who were we honoring when we bought the flag?” she asked her students.

“The veterans,” students replied. “They kept our country safe!”

Students practiced marching and sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” They also learned about the different flags displayed and talked with NJROTC cadets.

“We’re very proud of everyone,” Ms. Shaffer said.

[email protected]

Comments

comments