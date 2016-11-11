Former councilman Tim Buckley’s body found; homicide suspected

The body of missing former Riverhead police officer and town councilman Timothy Buckley was found Thursday not far from where he disappeared in South Carolina, according to a report on myrtlebeachonline.com.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the newspaper.

Police in Horry County did not immediately respond to a request by the News-Review for more information.

Mr. Buckley, 51, was last seen on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Springmaid Resort in Myrtle Beach, S.C., near where he now lives, police said at the time. A woman had told police that no one had seen Mr. Buckley since 9:13 p.m. that evening when he was last seen heading to his camper at the resort, according to previous media reports.

Days later, police issued an advisory for Mr. Buckley, appealing to the public to help find him. His vehicle was located in a parking lot on Oct. 5, according to a missing persons website, and his body was located about seven miles away in a wooded area Thursday.

Mr. Buckley, a native of Wading River, joined the Riverhead Town Police Department in 1989 and was its Officer of the Year in 2005, according to prior News-Review reports. He served two years on the Riverhead Town Board before resigning for personal reasons in 2009.

A gofundmepage set up by one of Mr. Buckley’s daughters to help with a reward to find him raised more than $22,000 in just three weeks.

