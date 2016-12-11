Blotter: Greenport man charged with stealing purse on Halloween

A Greenport man was arrested on Halloween after he allegedly stole a purse from a woman during an argument and later resisted arrest by police, according to an incident report.

Southold police said Stanley Lawrence got into an argument with a woman at his house on Third Street about 7:50 p.m. before taking the woman’s purse and running out the back door.

The woman said her purse contained a cell phone, $125 in currency, car and house keys and a checkbook, according to the report. A police officer searched the house and confirmed the purse was missing.

A short time later, Mr. Lawrence returned to the residence, police said. While he was being arrested, Mr. Lawrence allegedly resisted and required a police sergeant and two other officers to restrain him, according to the incident report. Information on the specific charges was not available at presstime.

• Two dirt bikes worth a combined $1,300 were reported stolen from a Laurel man’s property Sunday morning, police said.

The victim said the 2016 and 2012 model year SSR bikes — one colored orange and black and the other mostly black — were taken from two separate sheds on Main Road the night before, according to a police report. The lock hatch on one of the sheds had been torn off, police said.

The man said the rear tires had been removed from both bikes, according to the report. No arrests were reported.

• Police responded to an emergency 911 call to Southampton Town police from Mattituck late Saturday after police heard “scuffling and male voices” on the call, according to a police report.

Officers were dispatched to the location of the call on Old Jule Lane and ultimately found the caller, who said he had been “playing with his new Apple watch” and didn’t realize it had called 911.

The noises officers had heard, he explained, were the sounds of him and his friends playing cards at the kitchen table.

• Fishing rods worth $200 were reported stolen last Wednesday from a boat docked in Orient, police said.

The owner, a Greenport man, said four black fishing rods with Penn fishing reels worth $200 in total were missing from the 1983 Privateer he had docked at Orient by the Sea Marina, according to a police report.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments