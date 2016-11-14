SUV flips onto side after striking utility pole in Mattituck

A Honda CR-V flipped onto its side after striking a utility pole in front of the Mattituck-Laurel Library Monday afternoon.

The driver was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center and the extent of any injuries was not immediately clear, according to the Mattituck Fire Department. The SUV came to a rest in the crosswalk on Main Road.

Traffic was closed in both directions on Main Road between Wickham Avenue and Reeve Avenue as the scene was cleared.

Further information was not immediately available.

