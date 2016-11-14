The charges against a Jamesport Fire Department assistant chief, who was charged with misdemeanor drunken driving while behind the wheel of a department vehicle in February, will be reduced as long as he successfully completes a year of interim probation.

David McKillop of Aquebogue pleaded guilty Monday to one count of Driving While Intoxicated before Judge Brian Hughes in Southold Town Justice Court Monday afternoon. After his year of probation, Mr. McKillop’s charge would be reduced to Driving While Ability Impaired and all other violations will be dismissed, the judge said.

Mr. McKillop, a recently retired social studies teacher and coach in the Riverhead School District, was arrested and charged Feb. 13 with misdemeanor DWI, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with property damage, driving without headlights on after dark and a defective windshield. He originally pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Feb. 14 and was released on his own recognizance.

Mr. McKillop, dressed in a navy blue suit and tie in court, admitted to the judge Monday to drinking “two or three beers” before getting behind the wheel prior to the crash. At around 5:45 p.m. that day, his department vehicle left the roadway and crashed into several road signs at the Tuckers Lane intersection on Main Road in Southold, causing $250 damage, police said at the time.

After leaving the scene of the crash, he was later pulled over in Mattituck and arrested.

The officer who arrested him was later terminated from the department and has since claimed in a lawsuit that political pressure over the arrest of Mr. McKillop was one reason he may have been let go. That case is ongoing.

Mr. McKillop and attorney John O’Brien of Sag Harbor declined comment Monday. He is due back in court Nov. 13, 2017.

