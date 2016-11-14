Cops: Suspended driver caught with meth during traffic stop

A 37-year-old man driving with a suspended license was caught with drugs during a traffic stop in New Suffolk Sunday morning, according to a Southold Town police press release.

Fahad Baluch of New City, N.Y. was pulled over about 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of New Suffolk Avenue and Moores Lane, police said. Mr. Baluch was allegedly driving with a suspended license. When an officer searched Mr. Baluch, police found he was in possession of a “quantity of methamphetamine” in his pocket.

Mr. Baluch was arrested and charged with misdemeanors for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, police said.

