Audrie Thomas Young, 88, of Etowah, N.C. passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2016, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.

Born in Flushing, she was a daughter of Mildred Jacob and Evan J. Thomas. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Lorraine Zielinski.

Audrie graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in New York in 1946.

In 1945, she met her husband, Robert, to whom she had been married for 68 years.

She worked as a medical secretary for Huntington Hospital in New York for over 15 years.

In addition to her loving husband, Robert Howell Young, she is survived by two daughters, Robin Young Sears and husband, Peter, of Woodstock, N.Y. and Cynthia Y. Sadrakula and husband, Michael, of Bedford, N.Y.; two granddaughters, Taylor Young Sears and Elizabeth Lee Sadrakula; one sister, Joyce Wright of Kingston, N.Y. and several nieces and nephews.

A service of remembrance was held Nov. 12 at Shuler Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Hospice Foundation, 571 South Allen Road Flat Rock, NC 28731.

To offer online condolences please visit www.shulerfunealhome.com, Shuler Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Comments

comments