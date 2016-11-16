Harvest Gospel Concert Series coming to Mattituck

The annual Harvest Gospel Concert Series comes to the East End this weekend, bringing free music of the soul to local residents.

The 70-person Harvest Gospel Choir will perform, along with guest soloists, at Mattituck Presbyterian Church Thursday, Nov. 17.

The following night, the choir will sing at the Southampton High School auditorium. The next day, Nov. 19, they will sing at Friendship Baptist Church in Flanders. All performances begin at 8 p.m.

East End Arts is hosting the event for the 30th year in a row. First held in 1986, the non-denominational concert series falls the weekend before Thanksgiving and has always been directed by the Rev. Maryanne McElroy.

“We are proud to be celebrating our 30th anniversary of the Harvest Gospel Concert Series this year,” East End Arts director Pat Snyder said in a release. “The longevity of this wonderful tradition with artistic director Reverend Maryanne McElroy at the helm, leading the choir since its inception in 1986, is something to celebrate and honor.”

The series is made possible by the support of its sponsors: Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming and AARP, with additional support from Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP, Suffolk County National Bank, Bridgehampton National Bank, Conifer Realty LLC, Richmond Realty Corp, Riverhead Building Supply, and Sabrosa Mexican Grill.

Mattituck Presbyterian Church is located at 12605 Main Road, Mattituck.

Southampton High School is located at 141 Narrow Lane, Southampton.

Friendship Baptist Church is located at 59 Anchor Street, Flanders.

For more information, contact Stacy Meyrowitz, East End Arts events coordinator, at (631) 727-0900 or [email protected].

Photo caption: The 2014 East End Arts Harvest Gospel Concert at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder)

