Cutchogue news:

‘Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah, Hallelujah … Love is not a victory march it is a cold and broken hallelujah.” — Leonard Cohen. May his memory forever be a blessing.



With Thanksgiving a week away, I find myself thankful to live in a community that has an Anti-Bias Task Force that recently sponsored a vigil for respect and civility as an example of how to address contentious issues. I’m thankful to live in a community that sponsored a Poetry for Peace and Friendship contest for young people. I’m thankful to live in a community where schools, organizations and gyms together create healthy ways for children to participate in fun activities while helping others, such as trick-or-treating and donating overflow candy to our troops.

Congratulations to the winners of the Poetry for Peace and Friendship contest: Cutchogue East third-grader Allison Grattan and fourth-grader Alexa Field; Southold Elementary first-grader Mickey Smith and second-grader Lucie Ramone; and Oysterponds Elementary fifth-grader Mary Bofinger and sixth-grader Declan Crowley. Special thanks to the teachers who encouraged students to enter — Mrs. Wachtel and Mr. Claudio; Mrs. Wineberger, Mrs. Drower and Ms. Monica Rowsom and Mrs. Crosser — and the judges, Billy Hands, Jerry Matovcik and L B Thompson

Calling all volunteers! Do you love bird watching? Group for the East End will be conducting a winter-long survey of birds that visit the feeders at Downs Farm Preserve in Cutchogue. Volunteers will count the birds they see to help better track the broad movements of winter bird populations. The program will run monthly on select days. For more information, email Jessica at [email protected]

One after the other after the other I’m receiving Facebook notifications with birthday wishes for Christina Smith. So happy birthday, Christina! I’ll let you tell folks how old you are.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Dec. 3, for Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Society’s annual Christmas tree lighting, visit from Santa Claus and caroling, starting at 4:30 p.m. on the Village Green. Enjoy meeting Santa in the beautifully decorated Victorian schoolhouse. Refreshments will be served. The same day at 1 p.m. Mattituck-Laurel Library’s children’s librarian, Barbara Moore, who recently passed away, will be honored with the dedication of a beautiful bronze statue.

I am thankful for the opportunity to begin my Thanksgiving holiday with my family, walking/running in the Mattituck-Cutchogue Teachers Association Turkey Trot. This year’s proceeds will benefit CAST, senior scholarships and the Learning Disabilities Association of N.Y. Visit mufsd.com/news.cfm?story=31417&school=0 to learn more and register.

Finally, I’m also thankful to U.K. citizens for choosing to wear a “Safety Pin” as a peaceful way of showing solidarity, lifting each other up and identifying to one another that we are “safe places” for all people — and thankful that today we can do the same here. What are you thankful for?

Have a blessed and happy Thanksgiving!

