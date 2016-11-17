Southold news: Candlelight tour set for Friday, Nov. 25

As I sit here watching holiday movies on the Hallmark channel, my dogs are taking turns curling around me. Thank goodness, because wow, is it cold out! It is less than 40 days until Christmas and Hanukkah.

Birthday celebrations abound: Isabella DiMaio and Amanda Ladot, Nov. 17; Chris Conrardy and Michael Lasot, Nov. 18; Matt Garms, Nov. 25; Tyler Woodhull, Nov. 20; Amy Bennett, Nov. 21; Sarina Kraehling and Nick and Julia Vicinanza, Nov. 23; Paul Kraehling, Nov. 24; Jen Jaklevic, Nov. 27; Dominick Giovanneillo and Dylan Claussen, Nov. 28; Ashely O’Neil, Nov. 29; and Courtney Kruk, Nov. 30.

Kim and Eddy Chilton have much to be proud of. Congratulations to their daughter Kerry on passing the Virginia state bar exam. Currently, she is a fellow at the Virginia State Law Office for disabilities. Their son Charles is dedicating a year of volunteer service in New Orleans with the St. Bernard project.

In lieu of fines, Southold Free Library patrons may donate to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 18-20. Any amount will waive outstanding fines. This is in memory of library staff member Janet Auer’s daughter Ericka,who died from CF two years ago at age 18. Good-will donations to the nonprofit foundation will also be gratefully accepted.

Hurry in and take a chance (or several) on the Friends of the Library’s double year-end raffle! Kaya, an American Girl Doll, is accompanied by a paperback book and accessories. The Lego building toy “Star Wars” with Naboo Starfighter is accompanied by the updated and expanded LEGO Star Wars Character Encyclopedia. Drawings for both prizes will be Thursday, Dec. 15. All chances are $1 each.

Plan to spend some time upstairs at the library, where a community jigsaw puzzle is laid out. Nearby there are colored pencils and coloring pages. Pull up a chair, relax and enjoy!

Southold Historical Society’s Candlelight Tour on Friday, Nov. 25, has much to offer. Come to the green and enjoy caroling, a tree lighting, raffles and a new pop-up Christmas boutique. Visit southoldhistoricalsociety.org for more information.

Claire Kennedy and Patty Hocker of Southold have joined forces to gather much-needed items for our deployed service personnel. You can help out through Nov. 26 by dropping off items in original packaging at Wendy’s Deli in Mattituck, North Fork Real Estate in Cutchogue or Southold Pharmacy in Southold. Items marked with an asterisk are most needed: gift cards (Amazon, eBay, Google Play, etc.), powdered drink mixes/packets, protein bars, coffee,* sugar,* snacks (small, hard containers of chips, pretzels and nuts), gum, toothbrushes/toothpaste, dental floss, cotton swabs, shaving lotion, disposable razors, shampoo, individually packaged tissues and baby wipes, body wash/soap, sunscreen, lip balm, cards, cotton socks and underwear, eye drops, lotion, aspirin /pain reliever, feminine products, snack-size zip lock bags, hand warmers, foot care, word games and puzzles, batteries, writing materials and decorations for all occasions.* Contact Claire at [email protected] or Patty at [email protected] with questions. Cash donations to help defray shipping costs are also welcome.

High school students of the month for October are Matt DeSimone, business; Michael Wineberger and James Thilberg, English; Owen Klipstein, College Culinary Arts I; Bridgett Comiskey, overall improved academic achievement; Simon Mraz, Cadet of the Month; Julia Kujawski and Edy Nazario Valdez, physical education; Rafael Ernesto Campos, ESL; Elizabeth Quinones, math; Nick Vicinanza, Living Environment; Rhian Tramontana, French; Jessica Cruz, art.

Middle school students of the month for October are Gavin Fredricks, home and career skills; David Okula, Juliet Rand and Grace Broderick, math; Andrew Claussen, reading; Alixis Merino, French; and Robbie Cooper, art. Congratulations to all students of the month.

My next deadline is Nov. 27 for the Dec. 1 issue. Remember, I only publish every other week. I wish you all a wonderful Thanksgiving. May you remember all the wonderful parts of your life to be thankful for. Don’t forget to lift up a friend who may have lost a loved one this year. The first of everything without that person is so difficult. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Contact Southold columnist Tina Koslosky at [email protected] or 631-765-2774.

