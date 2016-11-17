Greenport news: Birthday wishes abound

I’m sure many of you remember Mrs. Copin (and her family) from kindergarten. Her daughter, Barbara Moore, recently passed away, and at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 (Barbara’s 70th birthday), Mattituck-Laurel Library will dedicate a beautiful bronze statue of two children reading in her honor. Barbara worked at the library from 1996 to 2016 and loved children and reading. Everyone is welcome. After the dedication, there will be a milk and cookie celebration in the downstairs meeting room.

Celebrating birthdays in the next couple of weeks are Christopher Dinizio, Angelo Stepnoski, Norma Slavonik, Lynn Menaker and Taylor Swann on Nov. 17; Kelvin Martinez and Bob Staples on the 18th; Philip Doucett and Kim Skrezec Corazzini on the 19th; Ken Tamin and my niece Kaleen Layer on the 20th; William Stetler Jr. and Barbara Kettering on the 21st; Albie deKerillis on the 22nd; Charlie Parker, Jillian Vandernoth, Cory Browne and Denise Edwards on the 23rd; Kane Herrmann, Allan Dinizio and Diane Purcell on the 24th; Eddie Yoskovich, Kelly Bracken and Chris Harris on the 25th; Vaughn Edwards Jr. on the 26th; Corinne Bednoski and Dan Vindigni on the 27th; Ken Watson, Shanna Jimenez and Will Blasko on the 28th; Jennie Boyle and Jim’s aunt Mary Jane Dinizio on the 29th; and Ryan Dinizio, David Slaght, Bill Rempe, Liz Malone and Asia Shedrick on the 30th.

Happy anniversary to Phyllis and Frank Musto on Nov. 18 and June and Doug Peterson on the 23rd.

Contact Greenport columnist Joan Dinizio at [email protected] or 631-477-9411.

