Peconic Landing in Greenport ranked among best nursing homes

For the sixth consecutive year, Peconic Landing in Greenport has been named as one of the nation’s best nursing homes as ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

The lifecare retirement community is among the top 13 percent of surveyed facilities nationwide, according to a press release.

U.S. News & World Report rates nursing homes as part of its “Nursing Home Finder” decision tool, a web-based tool used to help individuals in need of temporary or long-term skilled nursing care.

Those earning the publication’s top honor scored a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency tasked with setting and enforcing standards for nursing homes.

The agency evaluates federal data on more than 15,000 nursing homes across the country each year, gauging health and safety standards, nurse staffing and care times, as well as the quality of care patients receive during a stay at each institution.

“With the growing population of North Fork residents age 65 or older, there is a true demand for quality care services,” said Bob Syron, president and CEO of Peconic Landing. “We are excited to offer these new resort-style accommodations and open up our doors to the greater community.”

Earlier this year, Peconic Landing completed a $46 million expansion project, which included an art studio, fitness lounge, aerobics studio, massage room and juice bar. Many existing spaces were also updated, including dinning and shopping areas, as well as the auditorium and pool.

As for housing, three new buildings were built: A 46-unit apartment building for seniors called West Apartments; a short-term rehabilitative care living area known as The Bluffs; and a 16-suite assisted living facility named Harbor South, which is designed specifically for those living with dementia or other cognitive issues.

[email protected]

Comments

comments