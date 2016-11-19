Blotter: Driver caught with suspended license in New Suffolk

Southold Town police arrested a New York man Sunday for driving with a suspended license in New Suffolk, according to a report.

Police said they received a call around 9:20 a.m. from a New Suffolk Avenue resident who said a black BMW had been sitting in the driveway across the street for “a long period of time.”

The caller spoke with the driver, Fahad Baluch, who allegedly said he was there to meet a friend and then left soon after. A police officer then found Mr. Baluch on the side of the road at the intersection of Moore’s Lane and New Suffolk Avenue. He was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor.

• Two stop signs on Route 25 in Mattituck were reportedly spray-painted around 11:20 a.m. Friday. There are no suspects and the town highway department was notified in order to fix the signs, officials said.

• A parent reported last Wednesday that her daughter had her cell phone stolen from the Southold High School algebra room Nov. 3. There are no suspects at this time, officials said.

• A man’s cellphone was reportedly stolen at Brix & Rye in Greenport last Tuesday after he left it on a table at the bar. His phone was last tracked to Ludlum Place in Greenport, but the battery had since died, officials said. An officer knocked on a few doors in the area but most residents weren’t home at the time, police said. They advised the complainant to keep tracking his phone in case it was turned on again.

• Police responded to a call from an 11-year-old who said he was home alone in Greenport last Tuesday.

The child called around 2:50 p.m. saying his parents were working. He didn’t appear to need help, officials said. An officer reportedly mapped the call to a home on 6th Street but the house number he matched it to didn’t exist. Two officers knocked on several doors in the area but couldn’t find the caller, officials said. They called and left a voicemail for the caller to call police back, officials said.

• A Southold man who reportedly bought books to help him learn English from a company in June received two phone calls from someone in California last Monday, police said. The man believes them to be related to the transaction. The unknown person told the man to report to the police station or he would be arrested, officials said. An officer made several attempts to call the number but kept receiving a busy signal.

• A Greenport man reported seeing people hanging out last Sunday in the backyard of an unoccupied Center Street home that has been condemned by Greenport Village.

Police arrived and found a sleeping man, who was advised he was trespassing and was asked not to return, officials said. The officer secured the home and contacted the village, officials said.

• A Southold man’s debit card account was reportedly hacked and all his money was removed last Sunday, police said.

The victim said the money was being removed through Amazon.com purchases, officials said. An identity theft report was filed.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments