Mattituck Chamber of Commerce to host holiday festivities

Mattituck will see signs of the holidays in the coming weeks with the return of festive events organized each year by the Mattituck Chamber of Commerce.

Decorated Christmas trees will once again pop up throughout Mattituck the weekend following Thanksgiving. This year 95 businesses requested a tree, which will be supplied by Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm on Main Road, said chamber president Terry McShane.

The festivities will kick off Nov. 26 with Small Business Saturday, which encourages residents to shop locally, Mr. McShane said.

“It reminds people that local businesses need their business,” he said. “Don’t just go to Amazon for everything; look in your local stores first.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus return to Mattituck Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. to flip the switch on the solar-powered Christmas tree at the park in front of CVS on Main Road. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes, as well as Christmas donkeys and caroling by the tree.

Families will have a second chance to see Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, during Santa Day. Starting at 10 a.m., kids can see a free movie at Mattituck Cinemas and get their picture taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will arrive at Mattituck Plaza at 11:45 a.m. on a Mattituck Fire Department truck. Guests will be provided free hot chocolate while they wait.

The Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Christmas party Monday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Cedar House on Sound B&B, with food from local restaurants and an appearance by Little Mr. and Miss Mattituck. This year the party has a twist, functioning as an open house and a chance for visitors to tour the bed-and-breakfast, Mr. McShane said. The all-inclusive cost is $30 per person or $50 per couple.

“This is our big push for the holidays,” Mr. McShane said. “We try to make Mattituck merry.”

File photo credit: The Suffolk Times

