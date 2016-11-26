North Fork Environmental Council elects new president

The North Fork Environmental Council has elected a new president to replace Bill Toedter.

Susan MacKenzie, who has served as the council’s treasurer for five years, will take over as the nonprofit’s leader.

Ms. MacKenzie’s goal is to help rebuild the NFEC and put it in a better position to respond to short and long-term issues facing the North Fork, according to a press release.

Other officers elected last Monday include Kelly Fogerty as treasurer and John Rooney as secretary. Additionally, former Southold Town Trustee Dave Bergen and Southold resident Joanna Rallis joined the NFEC as directors, council officials said.

Debbie O’Kane, former NFEC director and current president of the North Fork Audubon Society, has agreed to join the organization as its new programs director.

The NFEC, which is celebrating its 45th anniversary, plans to engage more residents and businesses in order to raise awareness about protecting natural resources.

