Joseph F. Singleton of Mattituck died Nov. 21 after a brief illness. He was 80.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 25, from 2 to 6 p.m. each day at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Monsignor Joseph W. Staudt. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Huntington.

Memorial donations to Mercy Haven, 859 Connetquot Avenue Suite 10, Islip Terrace, NY 11752, www.mercyhaven.org or North Fork Parish Outreach, 69465 Main Road, Greenport, NY 11944, would be appreciated.

A complete obituary will follow.

Comments

comments