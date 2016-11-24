Listings prepared for Times/Review Newspapers by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 12-18, 2016.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Oak Street Construction to Goodale, Gregory, 103 Silver Beech Ln (600-39-7-23.1), (R), $785,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Finne, C & E to Cornwall Jr, Ronald, 350 Mathews Ln (1000-84-1-21), (R), $375,000

• Manzi Homes East to Zablocky, Kim, 990 New Suffolk Rd (1000-109-6-9.6), (R), $624,119

FLANDERS (11901)

• Bartra, G & J to Salguero Rental Properties, 26 Flanders Blvd (900-144-2-46.1), (R), $115,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Pensco Trust Co to Vitale, Geraldine, 61475 CR 48, Unit D101 (1000-45.1-1-23), (C), $360,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Denston, K to Farruggia Jr, Thomas, 7217 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-126-10-1.6), (V), $214,500

• Stork, R & J to Paolillo, Regina, 3270 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-128-6-8), (R), $1,965,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• MIMS Holding LLC to Strong’s West Mill LLC, 3430 Mill Rd (1000-106-6-13.4), (R&E), $4,600,000

• Flatley, R & M to Graham, Swen, 4615 Westphalia Rd (1000-113-13-2.1), (R), $497,000

• Sette, G to Alljaka Company, LLC, 7600 New Suffolk Ave (1000-115-17-17.27), (V), $252,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Armstrong, J & Rivera, M to Figari, Steven, 6500 New Suffolk Rd (1000-117-4-34), (R), $605,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Melillo & Toffey by Referee to 1180 Greenway Inc, 1180 Greenway W (1000-15-1-23), (R), $380,000

• Kirwan, J & Holloway, J to Bellesheim Jr, Gerard, 2130 Plum Island Ln (1000-15-5-30), (R), $695,000

• Bondarchuk, J Trust to Olsen, David, 805 Navy St (1000-25-3-19), (R), $585,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Kovach, S & P to Budway, Robert, 3504 Amen Corner (600-64.2-1-46), (R), $427,500

• Sulzer, D by Referee to Federal National Mortgage, Association, 5 Robert St (600-85-2-95.42), (R), $299,888

• Bagshaw, J & M to Kart, William, 73 Fairway Ave (600-111-1-29), (R), $240,000

• Hartill, J to PMC Equities LLC, 744 Roanoke Ave (600-126-2-33), (R), $190,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Van Dalen, A & M & J to Johnson, Shawuan, 72 N Menantic Rd (700-14-3-16), (R), $609,000

• English, A to Park, Yea, 28 Smith St (700-15-2-54), (R), $375,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• DeRosa, Rossero & Goff to 8100 Hortons Lane LLC, 8100 Horton Ln (1000-54-4-31), (R), $1,350,000

• Braverman, M to Braatz, Susan, 7615 Horton Ln (1000-54-5-47), (R), $975,000

• Rozakis, T & A to Whooley, Anne, 585 Dogwood Ln (1000-54-5-56.1), (R), $370,000

• Grigonis, R to Muccioli, Luciano, 2225 Kenneys Rd (1000-59-7-8), (R), $440,000

• Davey, J IRA by Equity to Salopek, Michael, 5950 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-2-9), (R), $530,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Leonard, M to Gallagher, James, 17 Farm Rd E (600-57-1-14.22), (R), $367,500

• Vogt, J to Loszewski, Patryk, 97 Fairway Dr (600-57-3-3), (R), $425,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Comments

comments