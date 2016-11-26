Trustee: Let’s do something about short-term rentals in Greenport

Village Trustee Douglas Roberts has drafted his own version of a Greenport Village short-term rental law, saying at last Thursday’s meeting that it’s time for the board to act.

“If we’re going to do something on this, the time is running out on this and people are going to be very frustrated if we don’t act,” he said during his presentation.

Mr. Roberts’ proposal defines a short-term rental as one that is rented for 90 days or less.

His plan calls for a $750 biannual fee with no opportunity for a waiver, limiting short-term rentals to no more than 5 percent of all rentals in town, and keeping short-term rentals that aren’t owner-occupied at least 1,000 feet apart.

Some of Mr. Roberts’ proposals, such as the cap on short-term rentals, haven’t been supported by board members in the past. He said the draft is by no means a final proposal and would need to be looked over by the village attorney.

“I am not a lawyer,” he said. “I’m just trying to grease the wheels, if you will, for this process, so we get something done.”

