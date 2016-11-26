Three handguns and a shotgun worth a combined $2,582 were reported missing from a Mattituck man’s gun safe, according to a Southold Town police report filed last Monday.

The owner said his Smith & Wesson Governor revolver, worth $992; his Seecamp LMS pistol, worth $565; his Beretta 84BB pistol, worth $625; and a Mossberg 500B shotgun worth $400 were all missing from his gun safe at his property on Hallock Lane, police said.

The missing firearms were entered into a database of missing guns by Southold Town police.

• A Greenport woman said a diamond ring and $3,000 in cash were missing from her residence, according to a police report filed Sunday morning.

The victim told police the yellow gold ring from Zales, worth $1,194, was last seen three weeks ago at her home on Beach Road, while the money was last seen five days before the police report was filed, police said. A detective was notified of the alleged theft and is investigating, police said.

• A Maryland man was arrested Saturday evening after he was caught driving drunk on Route 48 in Peconic, police said.

An anonymous caller told police about the alleged drunk driver at 6:12 p.m., according to a police report. An officer responded and found a 2002 gray Nissan Pathfinder headed east on Route 48, police said.

The officer pulled over the vehicle and found the driver, Jose Ruiz of Silver Springs, M.D., was intoxicated, according to the report. Mr. Ruiz was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

• A Farmingdale man was caught shoplifting a cellphone from a Mattituck pharmacy Saturday evening, police said.

Ryan Patrick Henn was arrested by Southold police about 6 p.m. after an employee at the Rite Aid pharmacy on Main Road spotted him stealing a Simple Mobile phone worth $30.

Police caught Mr. Henn with the stolen phone and brought him to police headquarters to be processed.

• A Cutchogue man’s custom-built mailbox was destroyed after it was hit by a vehicle last Thursday, according to a police report.

The victim said his mailbox post, which cost $100, as well as the $30 mailbox itself were damaged by what appears to be an unknown vehicle that left the area around 9:35 p.m., police said. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle, according to the report.

• A Laurel woman was scammed out of $2,000 in iTunes gift cards through a computer malware scheme, police said.

The victim received an email last Wednesday warning her to purchase malware protection, according to an incident report. The woman was later contacted and told the program she purchased had expired and that they could only refund her through payment to Wells Fargo, according to the report.

The scammers told the victim a check had been deposited for $2,000 more than what they owed her and said she would need to pay them back the difference in the form of gift cards, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

