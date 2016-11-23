Oysterponds news: Congregational church gets in the holiday spirit

I know I say this every year, but it’s mind-boggling that 2016 is winding down and there are only three more columns before the end of the year.

Christmas events are starting to pop up and one good sign is the North Fork Chorale’s Winter Concert Series, which concludes Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m. at Orient Congregational Church. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.

OCC’s annual Christmas Fair takes place Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church hall. This year they received a large donation from a local Christmas shop and those items will be sold at 75 percent off the ticket price. The East Marion/Orient Homemakers will run a delicious luncheonette there so you can lunch while you shop. The church is also soliciting your re-gifted items that can be sold. You can leave them at the church office. Proceeds will benefit special projects including the John’s Place homeless shelter. Call 631-323-2665 for more information.

The OCC Community Supper will be Wednesday Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share. All are welcome. Finally, OCC’s mitten and glove tree will be set up in the narthex in December; those donations will go to CAST.

Although most people lie about their age to make themselves younger, Roscoe King is proud of his 96 years. I mistakenly wrote that he turned 92 on Nov. 2. Mea culpa and congrats on your longevity.

There’s more special longevity in the King family. Congratulations to Joanne and Chuckie King, who celebrated 54 years of marriage Nov. 11. Keep it up; next year you hit the speed limit!

Floyd Memorial Library will offer virtual college campus tours Friday at 1 p.m. This is a great way to check out colleges without lots of driving. There will also be an opening at 3 p.m. Saturday of a group art exhibit entitled “Small Works.”

The annual Oysterponds Historical Society House Tour is set for Saturday, Dec. 10, featuring old and new homes dressed in their finest holiday regalia. Tickets are $25 for members, $30 for others and can be purchased online at oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org. Call 631-323-2480 for more details.

The OHS Winter Party is also Dec. 10 at the Webb House — and if you’ve volunteered this year, you get one free ticket. Prices for other ticket levels are available on the website.

A third event on Dec. 10 is the Oysterponds PTA’s chinese auction from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are seeking donations of prizes. Email [email protected] for more information.

Speaking of the PTA, it will receive 10 percent of proceeds from sales at the Old Orchard Farm Store on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26. Sounds like a good reason to check it out.

The annual Community Sing will take place Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. at Poquatuck Hall. Everyone is invited to join in and get in the spirit.

The OHS Beach Plum shop opens this Saturday, Nov. 26, at the schoolhouse and will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for the next two weekends as well. It’s a wonderful place to get great stocking stuffers.

Oysterponds extends sympathy to Bea Lalli and her family on the passing of her husband, Michael. May he rest in peace.

It’s time once again to give thanks for our blessings. I will also add, time to start healing from the brutal political races we endured this year. Happy Thanksgiving to all.

