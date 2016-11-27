Veterans Day Wedding Giveback winners celebrate big day: Video

The winners of the sixth annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback tied the knot Nov. 12 at Brecknock Hall in Greenport. Patrick Rogers of Manorville, 34, married Jessica Peters, 30, of Sayville.

Mr. Rogers currently serves in the United States Coast Guard aboard the Cutter KEY LARGO out of Gloucester, Mass.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to all the vendors that gave their time and services for this great cause,” Mr. Rogers said in a statement. “The flowers, photography, music, and food – just to name a few – were absolutely incredible.”

Ms. Peters works as a producer for Telecare TV.

“We hope that the entire Veterans Day Wedding Giveback reminds us all of the selfless love in this world — shown through the participating vendors, and our military that keep our communities safe,” she said.

The couple, who were engaged in March, learned they had won this year’s contest in May through Peconic Landing and Brecknock Hall. Read more about them here.

Comments

comments